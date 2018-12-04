Police issue public safety alert over missing man believed dangerous

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert for a man last seen near the intersection of Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West.

Police are advising the public to avoid Delory Flowers, 41, and to call 911 iinstead f he is seen.

"Do not approach," police said in a tweet.

Flowers is six feet tall, 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, browns striped shirt, blue toque and khaki pants.