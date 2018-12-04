Skip to Main Content
Police issue public safety alert over missing man believed dangerous
Toronto police have issued a public safety alert for a man last seen near the intersection of Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West.

Delroy Flowers was last seen near Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West

Police say the public should call 911 if they see this man. (Toronto Police)

Police are advising the public to avoid Delory Flowers, 41, and to call 911 iinstead f he is seen.

"Do not approach," police said in a tweet.

Flowers is six feet tall, 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, browns striped shirt, blue toque and khaki pants.

