Police issue public safety alert over missing man believed dangerous
Delroy Flowers was last seen near Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West
Toronto police have issued a public safety alert for a man last seen near the intersection of Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West.
Police are advising the public to avoid Delory Flowers, 41, and to call 911 iinstead f he is seen.
"Do not approach," police said in a tweet.
Flowers is six feet tall, 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, browns striped shirt, blue toque and khaki pants.
