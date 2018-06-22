Dellen Millard shot his own father to escape a legacy and business being built for him that he didn't want, the Crown said Monday as closing statements began at Millard's first-degree murder trial in the death of his father, Wayne.

Assistant Crown attorney Jill Cameron repeatedly told Justice Maureen Forestell that Millard had the means, motive and opportunity to kill his 71-year-old father.

"Dellen Millard did not like what Wayne Millard was spending his money on," Cameron said. "Wayne Millard was spending the family money creating a legacy for Dellen Millard that he didn't want."

At the time of his death, Wayne Millard was in the middle of establishing a new MRO business for his company, MillardAir — essentially a garage for airplanes. Court has heard several times over the course of the trial that Millard was building the business to leave it for his son.

"[Dellen Millard] was concerned about his inheritance being spent on a huge new business venture that he didn't want," Cameron said.

Millard has pleaded not guilty in the judge-alone trial in Ontario Superior Court.

Wayne Millard's death was originally ruled a suicide. He was found at his home at 5 Maple Gate Court in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke with a single gunshot wound through his eye on Nov. 29, 2012.

Dellen Millard, 32, was charged in 2014, after police started investigating the murders of Tim Bosma, a father and husband from Hamilton, and Laura Babcock, a Toronto woman Millard had been involved with.

Millard is serving consecutive life sentences for those slayings.

Follow along with the CBC's live blog from inside the courtroom here. Story continues below.

Whether or not Wayne Millard killed himself emerged as the trial's key question as the evidence unfolded.

The Crown maintains Dellen crept into his father's room and shot him in the head. Court has heard he died instantly.

Evidence submitted by the Crown shows an almost perfect match for Dellen Millard's DNA on the gun that killed his father. Crown evidence also shows Millard's phone pinging off cell towers near his father's home on the night he died.

A single bullet was found lodged in the brain of 71-year-old Wayne Millard. (Court exhibit)

Witnesses have also testified that Wayne Millard seemed in good spirits right before his death. On top of his new business venture, he was starting a new relationship, and was making plans for the future.

Cameron zeroed in on that fact in her closing submissions, and said "everything was coming up Wayne."

"He was happy," she said.

The defence painted a different picture throughout the trial. In questions he posed to witnesses, Millard's lawyer, Ravin Pillay, suggested Wayne Millard was a depressed, reclusive alcoholic with a debilitating back problem.

In his closing submissions Monday, Pillay said there is an "overwhelming body of evidence" in the case that points to suicide.

In his police interview on the night he says he discovered his father's body, Dellen Millard said his father was a drinker, and had long struggled with depression.

In this clip from his interview with Toronto police, Dellen Millard describes the scene the night he says he found his father's body. 3:54

"He had depression in him … he carried some great sadness with him throughout life, but I never really knew what it was," Millard told police. "He never wanted to share it with me."

Though in a text message to his girlfriend at the time, Millard said, "He's always had depression, but he's never been suicidal. I've dealt with suicidal people, it doesn't fit."

After the Crown and defence make their closing submissions on Monday, it's expected the judge will reserve her decision until a later date.

