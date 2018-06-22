Key Crown witness evidence thrown out at Dellen Millard murder trial

The judge at Dellen Millard's first-degree murder trial in the death of his father, Wayne, has ruled that key evidence from a Crown witness will not be admissible in her decision on Millard's fate.

Justice Maureen Forestell made the ruling Friday morning. It marks a major blow to the Crown's case.

The judge's ruling centres on testimony from Det. Const. Grant Sutherland. He's a police crime scene reconstructionist who testified during the trial that he does not believe Wayne Millard shot himself.

Dellen Millard's lawyer, Ravin Pillay, argued Sutherland used "unsound science" that "fails on many different fronts," and therefore shouldn't be included in the judge's decision.

The Crown maintained Sutherland was a forthright and knowledgeable witness.

In the end, Forestell ruled in favour of the defence, excluding the majority of Sutherland's evidence. She said his testimony showed "bias" and "lack of reliability."

"I have concluded that Det. Const. Sutherland failed to disclose his awareness of evidence that could have undermined his conclusions," the judge said.

"His opinion on the likelihood of Wayne Millard firing the gun is not admissible."

After weeks of cross-examining Crown witnesses, Millard's lawyer is expected to announce Friday whether or not he will mount a defence.

It remains to be seen if Millard will testify. If no defence witnesses are called, the trial will move on to closing submissions.

The death of 71-year-old Wayne Millard was originally ruled a suicide. He was found at his home at 5 Maple Gate Court in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke with a single gunshot wound through his eye on Nov. 29, 2012.

Dellen, his 32-year-old son, was charged in his father's death after police started investigating the murders of Tim Bosma, a father and husband from Hamilton, and Laura Babcock, a Toronto woman he had been involved with.

Millard is currently serving consecutive life sentences for those slayings. He has pleaded not guilty to killing his father at the judge-alone trial being held in Superior Court in Toronto.

