Court denies Dellen Millard's request to adjourn appeal on conviction for murdering his father

Ontario's highest court has denied a request from multiple murderer Dellen Millard to adjourn a hearing for an appeal of one of his convictions.

The Ontario Court of Appeal says Millard's hearing in his appeal regarding the murder of his father will go ahead as scheduled Friday.

The court is also hearing appeals this week of Millard and Mark Smich's convictions for the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.

Justice Eileen Gillese, speaking on behalf of the three-judge panel, says there was no basis to grant the adjournment.

Millard, who is representing himself, asked for an adjournment until April or August so he could either get a lawyer's help or full representation to appeal his conviction for the 2012 murder of his father, a wealthy aviation executive whose death was originally ruled a suicide.

The lawyer for the Crown indicated the appeals had already undergone lengthy delays and Millard, who is also self-represented on the Bosma appeal, had failed to meet several extended deadlines to file his paperwork.