Delivery driver charged in crash that killed toddler west of Toronto

Police have charged a delivery driver following a crash that killed a toddler in Mississauga last month.

Peel Regional Police say the 25-year-old Brampton man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death in the Aug. 12 crash.

Police say the 19-month-old boy and his mother were in a parking lot of an apartment building at about 5:30 p.m. that evening, when the accused struck the toddler. The collision happened near Confederation Parkway and Paisley Boulevard West, near Queensway West.

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for the Peel Regional Police, said the driver of the vehicle took the boy with his mother to a local hospital before paramedics arrived.

The toddler was pronounced dead a short time later.

The delivery driver is due in court in November.