Regular service restarts on TTC subway Line 2 after 'operational problem' caused delays
Regular service has resumed on TTC subway Line 2 after an earlier "operational problem" caused delays. The transit agency tweeted the issue had been fixed shortly before 7 a.m., though it did not specify the nature of the problem.
The transit agency tweeted the issue had been fixed shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, though it did not specify the nature of the problem.
The earlier delays impacted trains running between Jane Station in the west and Kennedy Station in the east, most of Line 2.