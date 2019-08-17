Technical issue that caused delays at Pearson airport now resolved

A nationwide U.S. Customs and Border Protection technical problem has been resolved after passengers travelling to the U.S. faced delays at Toronto's Pearson International Airport early Saturday, the airport said.

Extra airport staff were on hand at Pearson on Saturday morning, handing out water and helping passengers, the airport said in a tweet.

Although the issue has been resolved, passengers "may still experience some delays as processing returns to normal," said Beverly MacDonald, senior communications advisor, said in an email earlier in the day.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection experienced a temporary outage with its processing systems on Friday, the agency said.

On Friday evening, the agency said the affected systems were coming back online and travellers were being processed.

Thank you for your patience during the <a href="https://twitter.com/CBP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBP</a> IT disruption. Passengers may still experience some delays as processing returns to normal, but we look forward to getting you on your way as soon as possible. —@TorontoPearson

"There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time," the agency said.

The agency said it was using "alternative procedures" to process international travellers during the outage.