Declare Toronto homelessness a humanitarian crisis, advocate group says

Holding R.I.P. signs in honour of Toronto residents who lost their lives to homelessness so far this year, city councillors and other housing advocates called on the city to create an urgent action plan to tackle the issue.

"Our shelters are at capacity, pushing hundreds to our ravines and our bridges; we need a coordinated, intergovernmental effort to immediately address this gap," Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam said Tuesday morning in a tweet.

She was joined by several advocates, including nurse Cathy Crowe, as well as NDP MPP for Toronto Centre Suze Morrison and councillors Josh Matlow and Gord Perks, at a press conference at city hall Tuesday, asking the city to declare homelessness a state of emergency.

Several long-time advocates for the homeless officially unveiled the Shelter and Housing Justice Network (SHJN) last month, when they also demanded the city declare the issue an emergency.

By declaring a human rights crisis, the advocates hope to bring together the three levels of government to develop an urgent housing plan.

You can sign our petition to demand City Council Declare Homelessness and Housing Crisis a State of Emergency and push those five action items here: <a href="https://t.co/Fk6owewKBv">https://t.co/Fk6owewKBv</a> —@kristynwongtam

Wong-Tam said that in 2018, 181,000 people were on Toronto's centralized waiting list for housing, and added that the city's rental vacancy rate is an "unhealthy 1.1%, with home sharing apps putting further pressure on our rental market."

Advocates call for emergency meeting, Red Cross support

The advocates have five main recommendations for city council:

Comply with obligations under International Human Rights law to take all appropriate measures to address homelessness as a human rights crisis.

Declare homelessness a human rights disaster and seek assistance from the province under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Request the province establish an intergovernmental table tasked with addressing the housing and homelessness crisis in Toronto.

Convene an emergency meeting with federal and provincial representatives to develop an urgent plan of action.

Request that the Office of Emergency Management take immediate steps to augment services for homeless individuals and seek the support of the Red Cross.