COVID-19 dos and don'ts: Do use hand sanitizer, don't stockpile toilet paper
Watch as York University biology professor Dawn Bazely - armed with props - debunks a few myths about stockpiling toilet paper, using hand sanitizer and wearing masks.
With all that's circulating online about the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be hard to tell misinformation from reality.
That's why CBC Toronto asked York University biology professor Dawn Bazely to talk to us about stockpiling toilet paper, using hand sanitizer, and when masks are appropriate.
Bazely, armed with some trusty props, responded by debunking some of the myths surrounding the novel coronavirus.
With files from Greg Ross and Joe Fiorino