Person dead after fight at Scarborough nursing home

Homicide detectives are investigating a death following a fight at a Scarborough nursing home on Tuesday.

Toronto police say they were called to Bendale Acres, a long-term care home at 2920 Lawrence Ave E., near Brimley Road, at 10:41 a.m. for a report of an assault.

Two residents had gotten into an "altercation" at the home and one was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, according to Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

That person was pronounced dead in hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police's homicide unit has been notified and detectives are working with divisional investigators, Li said.

Police have not released the person's age, sex or name.

"The investigation is in its early stages," Li said on Tuesday. "It is an ongoing investigation."

Li said he did not know if anyone is in custody.