Doug Ford's ex-chief of staff withdraws libel suit against MPP Randy Hillier

A lawyer representing Premier Doug Ford's embattled former chief of staff says he's no longer suing a former member of the Progressive Conservative caucus.

Dean French has dropped the libel suit he previously filed against Randy Hillier, who now sits in the legislature as an independent member.

"Given that Mr. French is no longer involved with government and there were never any monetary damages sought by Mr. French personally (as all damages would have been donated to charity as set out in the statement of claim) there was little point in carrying on with expensive and time-consuming litigation," said Gavin Tighe, of Gardiner Roberts LLP in Toronto, in an email.

French, who resigned from his job last month, filed the suit in June alleging that Hillier began defaming him shortly after being kicked out of the Tory caucus.

Hillier initially apologized in a Twitter post, but in his court filings denied the defamation allegations and said French already had a "negative reputation."