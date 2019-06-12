Ford chief-of-staff sues ousted PC caucus member Randy Hillier for defamation
Hillier has issued an apology online for accusations he made against Dean French
Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff is suing a former Progressive Conservative caucus member for defamation.
Dean French alleges that shortly after Randy Hillier was kicked off the Tory team he began a libellous and defamatory campaign against him.
French says that Hillier posted several tweets with what French calls "outrageous and completely unsupported allegations" of using his email server to cast fraudulent votes in Alberta's 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race.
French says Hillier also accused him of unlawfully ordering the destruction of ballots in the 2018 Ontario Progressive Conservative Party leadership race.
Hillier apologized in a Twitter post, but French says it was inadequate.
Hillier's lawyer, Asher Honickman, says his client will vigorously defend the claim and will be filing a statement of defence.
