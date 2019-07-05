Another high-ranking bureaucrat let go after reported ties to Ford's ex-chief-of-staff Dean French
News of Peter Fenwick's departure comes just hours after Toronto Star report on ties to French
Another Ontario bureaucrat has been let go from Premier Doug Ford government just hours after reports that he had a long-standing relationship with former chief of staff Dean French.
A memo to deputy ministers shared with CBC News says Peter Fenwick, the government's strategic transformation adviser, will be leaving the public service "effective immediately."
The memo also says the transformation office is being dissolved after an evaluation of the structure of the cabinet office.
Fenwick's termination comes the same day the Toronto Star revealed he had been a "long-time life insurance customer" of French.
French himself resigned in late June after the patronage appointments of two people with personal ties to him were rescinded.
The premier's office did not address questions From CBC News about Fenwick's relationship with French, whether they were aware of the pair's ties, or if they would commit to expanding their review to all appointments rather than just pending ones.
As of Thursday evening, Fenwick's LinkedIn and Twitter accounts still listed him as the government's transformation officer.
Fenwick did not immediately respond to inquiries from CBC News.
With files from The Canadian Press