Body pulled from Lake Ontario, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a human body was recovered from Lake Ontario near downtown on Tuesday morning.

Warning: This story contains graphic details

Toronto police say a body was recovered from Lake Ontario Tuesday morning. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Toronto police say a human body was recovered from Lake Ontario near downtown on Tuesday morning. 

Police said they received report of a body floating in the lake at roughly 7 a.m. in the area of Queens Quay West and York Street.

The police marine unit recovered a body from the water shortly after. 

Toronto Fire said they received an initial report from someone at a construction site who spotted what appeared to be a black bag with rope around it and "possibly legs sticking out in the water." When crews arrived, they found a black bag with rope around it.

Police say the circumstances around the death are unknown at this time.

More to come.

