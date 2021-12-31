Police investigate after alligator found dead along with 5 'large exotic snakes' north of Toronto

Ontario provincial police are investigating after an alligator and roughly "five large exotic snakes" were found dead in a ditch northwest of Toronto.

Police say the grim discovery was made on Christmas Eve in Caledon, Ont.

In a news release, police said the case is being investigated as possible animal cruelty.

The Toronto Zoo says it is providing expert assistance in the investigation.

"Unfortunately, this is not a unique situation in Ontario. Many individuals are operating non-accredited roadside zoos or have exotic animals in private ownership", said Dolf DeJong, the zoo's chief executive officer.

DeJong added the zoo "strongly condemns the actions taken and complete disregard for the lives of these reptiles."