Hundreds of kids shoot hoops for Andre De Grasse's holiday basketball tournament

Hundreds of young basketball players in the GTA showed off their skills Thursday in a tournament sponsored by Canada's biggest track star.

The Andre De Grasse Holiday Classic runs until Saturday, when the competition's namesake is expected to make appearance.

Over 500 kids in grades 4 through 8 are expected to shoot hoops at Markham's Pan Am Centre throughout the event. The tournament is headlined by Elijah Fisher, who is currently ranked as the world's top 14 year-old player.

De Grasse's mother, Beverly De Grasse, was at the first day of competition. She told CBC Toronto she remembers watching her own son trying to succeed at the sport.

"Basketball was his first love, because that's the sport he played beginning at the age of five until high school," she said.

It was in high school that De Grasse switched his focus to track, but his mother says he never forgot the lessons he learned in basketball.

"That's the sport that gave him the outlet to do what he's doing today," she said.

While he's known for his speed, De Grasse earned some attention for his performance in February's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game alongside big names like Jamie Foxx and Justin Bieber.

And although De Grasse wasn't around for the first day of competition, he hopes his basketball tournament will provide a chance for basketball's next generation to shine.

"It's just going be a lot of kids just [being] able to have the opportunity just to have some fun and play and just be inspired to try to make it to the next level," he said in an interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

"That was my whole my whole thinking process behind it — just to give these kids that opportunity."

Tyshaun French is seizing the chance. The young player says he hopes the event will be a stepping stone to a basketball career.

"We will get exposure, and then when we get exposure, we will get to high school and those high schools will further us to be able to get scholarships to go to universities and then from those universities we can go to the NBA," he said.

De Grasse is scheduled to fly into Toronto Friday night and is expected at the tournament when it wraps up on Saturday.