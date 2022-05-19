The Durham District School Board says it is investigating after students disrupted a Pride flag raising event on Tuesday.

The DDSB says it's deeply disappointed about the incident, which occurred at Dr. Roberta Bondar Public School in Ajax on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

"We want to be clear that this behaviour is unacceptable," the DDSB said in a statement to CBC News. The board added the school is committed to fostering a learning environment that celebrates, supports, respects, values and embraces all forms of diversity.

The DDSB released no details and would not elaborate on what happened when asked by CBC News. But some accounts suggest a student taking part in the flag raising was a target of the disruption. The board does say it will be addressing the inappropriate conduct with students.

Pflag Durham Region — which provides support, education and resources on issues of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression — says it's concerned and saddened.

"Safety for 2SLGBTQI students at this school is paramount for the DDSB to address quickly and in a fulsome way," said Jake Starratt-Farr in a statement.

Starratt-Farr says Pflag Durham Region works with the school board when incidents like this occur and it's available to support staff and students at the school.

"When incidents like this occur, it continues to highlight the need for DDSB to work with local community groups to help with developing sustainable, narrative-changing engagement for students," Starratt-Farr said.

'An uphill battle'

Rebecca Hooton, a specialist with the education and training team at The 519, which advocates for the inclusion of LGBTQ communities, worries about the long-term impact this will have on the student involved and others.

"There's going to be an uphill battle for that person to feel a sense of safety in a place where they had clearly already shared themselves," she said.

Hooton says whether an act like this happens at school, on the street or online, it has a lasting effect on a young person who is still shaping their identity. She says she hopes the incident is dealt with immediately.

"The fact that it happened on such a meaningful day when we are actively trying to combat homophobia, biphobia and transphobia is particularly distressing."