Daycare that threatened closure on short notice will remain open until next June

A west end daycare centre will remain open until next summer after CBC Toronto reported on parents who were left struggling to find alternate child care arrangements.

Parents of about 100 children were frantically calling daycares across the city upon learning earlier this week that Humberside Daycare, located on Clendenan Avenue, would close at the end of August.

Many were told that other nearby centres were full and their waitlists were too long to add any more names.

On Thursday, a letter to parents from the owner of Humberside Daycare, Felix Bednarski, said that "after much consideration and discussion" the facility will remain open until June 28, 2019.

"We appreciate everyone's sincere thoughts and comments by bringing daycare issues to light in our community. Our family's mission in the last 31 years has always been to nurture, support and foster the development of children in our community," Bednarski wrote.

"We hope that this decision will bring peace to the families in our care and our community."