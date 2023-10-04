Content
Car crashes into daycare fence in Vaughan, sends 3 to hospital with minor injuries

Police say two young boys and a woman have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into the fence of a daycare in Vaughan.

Vehicle was driven by man in his 80s, police say

A fallen fence at a daycare surrounded by police tape.
Children and an employee at a daycare in Vaughan were hit by a fence Wednesday after a car crashed into it, police say. Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Police say two young boys and a woman have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into the fence of a daycare in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police say the car was being driven by a man in his 80s who lost control of the vehicle and hit the fence of the daycare, where children and staff were in a yard.

Police say the fence hit some children as well as an employee, and two boys — aged two and three — and the staff member were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the car was found on the ground beside the vehicle.

They say all children at the daycare have been accounted for and parents are arriving to take their kids home.

Police say what happened was "disturbing" for everyone involved but the situation is now under control, and officers are looking to speak with witnesses as they investigate.

