Peel man faces child pornography charges for allegedly filming child in bathroom at day camp

A 26-year-old Mississauga man faces multiple charges, including making child pornography, after he allegedly filmed a child in a bathroom at a day camp in the city, Peel police said Thursday.

Investigators allege that Alexander Clark, a counsellor at MC Day Camp in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street, repeatedly took video of a six-year-old child in a washroom between December 2022 and July 2023.

In a news release, police said after a search warrant related to the case was carried out, "it became evident to investigators that there may be further victims."

Clarke was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with one count each of the following:

Voyeurism.

Possession of Child Pornography.

Making Child Pornography.

Make Available Child Pornography.

He was held in custody and attended a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, police said.

Alexander Clarke, 26, was arrested on August 2 and faces for four charges. (Peel Regional Police handout)

Anyone who had contact with Clarke in the context of the allegations is asked to contact Peel police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490, or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.