Accused Ripley's aquarium skinny-dipper gets bail

A man accused of swimming naked with sharks at Ripley's aquarium hours after an assault outside Medieval Times was granted bail by a Toronto judge on Friday.

David Weaver, 37, originally from Nelson, B.C., is set to be freed from custody later Friday. He was released on $1,000 bail and a $2,000 deposit.

His bail conditions include not going within 100 metres of the aquarium or Medieval Times, both located downtown. Similarly, he must remain at least 50 metres from the victim of his alleged assault. Weaver was also ordered to seek out counselling for alcohol abuse and anger management.

Weaver's alleged skinny-dip in Ripley's Dangerous Lagoon — home to 17 sharks, among other marine life — last Friday made headlines around the world after a video of the swim was posted online. Police allege that hours earlier, Weaver was involved in an assault that left a victim with serious injuries.

He was apprehended by police in Thunder Bay on Wednesday and sent back to Toronto for court proceedings.

Weaver faces three charges, including assault causing bodily harm and two types of mischief.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Nov. 22 in Toronto.