Toronto lawyer out of coma after being critically injured in New Year's Day assault

Lawyer David Shellnutt, who was critically injured in an assault in the city's downtown core on New Year's Day, is out of coma and has made his first public comments since the incident.

Paramedics were called to Queen Street West near Bathurst Street at around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1 for reports of a fight involving three men.

In what police said was "a random attack," the Toronto-based social justice lawyer was knocked to ground by two men and severely beaten before the men fled the scene in a light blue car.

Shellnut was hospitalized in a coma and his condition was listed as critical.

"I am walking now but still in pain and intubated. I am finally taking guests but am easily overwhelmed (and yes, I had some help writing this out)," he wrote Monday on a GoFundMe page described as Dave Shellnut's Recovery Fund.

"It is becoming clear that though I'm progressing well it will be a long road of recovery and rehabilitation. Your support of this campaign has made this path ahead of me that much smoother ... It is, and will always be, impossible to say thank you enough."

David Shellnut was hospitalized in a coma and his condition listed as critical, following an assault early on Jan. 1. (Submitted)

The fund has raised $73,433 in donations so far.

Police say the two suspects in the assault are still outstanding and the investigation is still ongoing.