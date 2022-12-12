Police identify dead victim of Saturday's East York shooting as David Petrovic, 17, of Toronto

The person killed in a shooting in East York on Saturday evening, and the one injured were both in their teens, Toronto police say.

David Petrovic, 17, of Toronto was shot at 5 Massey Square around 7:17 p.m.

Police say officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area and found a boy outside the building who had been shot.

Officers commenced life-saving measures but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was located with gunshot wounds nearby, police say. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say anyone with information about this shooting should call Crime Stoppers.