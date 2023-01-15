David Onley, former lieutenant-governor of Ontario, dead at 72

David C. Onley, who served as Ontario's 28th lieutenant-governor, has died at the age of 72, the lieutenant governor's office said Saturday evening.

Serving from 2007 to 2014, Onley was the first person with a disability to hold the post, a statement from Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell reads.

"Whenever Mr. Onley entered a room, those present saw beyond physical limitations. They saw a person they liked and admired," she said.

"There is no doubt that his legacy has positively impacted the lives of people across Ontario."

Before taking office, Onley had a career in television journalism, which included a focus on science and technology reporting, Dowdeswell said.

He then served as chair of the Accessibility Standards Advisory Council and was a member of the accessibility councils for the Rogers Centre and the Air Canada Centre, Dowdeswell said, describing Onley as an "active advocate" for improved access to employment for people with disabilities.

