Former Lt.-Gov. David Onley lies in state at Ontario legislature
Onley, who died at age 72, was a champion of disability rights
People can pay tribute to former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley this weekend as he lies in state for two days at the legislature before his funeral Monday.
The Premier's Office says Onley will lie in state at Queen's Park from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Onley, who emerged as a champion of disability rights both during and after his stint as Ontario's 28th lieutenant-governor, died at age 72 on Jan. 14.
Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell says he used his status as the first person in the position with a physical disability to raise awareness of and help break down barriers facing other disabled people.
WATCH | David Onley reflected on his time as lieutenant-governor when he wrapped up his term:
Onley used a motorized scooter throughout his life after contracting polio as a child and frequently drew on his lived experience when highlighting existing accessibility barriers.
He was appointed lieutenant-governor in 2007 and served for seven years.
Onley's funeral will be held on Monday at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church at 11 a.m., with limited seating available for the public beginning at 9 a.m.
