2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Mississauga man's disappearance

Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of a GTA man last year, Peel Regional Police said Wednesday.

David Fiedler, 54, was last seen in Mississauga on Dec. 2, 2017, according to Peel police.

"Circumstances surrounding Fiedler's disappearance were deemed concerning and investigators from the homicide and missing persons bureau took over the investigation," police said in a news release.

Fiedler's body has not been found, a Peel police spokesperson told CBC Toronto.

On Tuesday, two men were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case. One of the accused is from Hamilton, while the other hails from Bracebridge.

Both are expected to appear in a Brampton court Wednesday afternoon.

A Peel police spokesman would not elaborate on any connection the two men may have to the victim.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.