Former Ontario Liberal health minister David Caplan dead
Toronto·New

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says former provincial health minister David Caplan has died.

Caplan served as an MPP from 1997 to 2011

The Canadian Press ·
Former Ontario Liberal health minister David Caplan, right, speaks with former Liberal MPP George Smitherman as they wait to be sworn in at the provincial legislature in 2008. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

In a tweet this morning, Ford offered condolences to the Liberal politician's family and friends, and thanked him for his service to the province.

Caplan represented the Toronto riding of Don Valley East.

He was first elected in 1997 and served until 2011, when he and several other prominent Liberals chose not to run for re-election.

He was forced out as health minister in 2009 over the eHealth scandal in which millions of dollars went to consultants with government ties, and over expense account abuses.

Many felt Caplan had been treated unfairly, particularly since most of the abuses at the agency took place under his predecessor.

He had also served as infrastructure minister.

His mother, Elinor Caplan, was also a veteran politician, both federally and at the provincial level — where she, too, served as health minister.

More to come

