David Ayres all smiles in Carolina after beating Maple Leafs
Emergency backup goaltender David Ayres is loving the limelight after helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada, securing a win in shocking fashion.

The Whitby, Ont., native stopped 8 of the 10 shots he faced in his NHL debut

CBC News ·
Carolina Hurricanes emergency goaltender David Ayres was named the game's first star after the team beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 in Toronto on Saturday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The 42-year-old, who hails from Whitby, Ont., and used to drive the Zamboni for the AHL's Toronto Marlies, was forced to be Carolina's emergency goalie for its road game Saturday night.

"It's obviously something you don't think was going to happen, so it's great. I can't wipe the smile off my face," Ayres told CBC News Network host Heather Hiscox.

Ayres will be in Carolina Tuesday for the Hurricanes' home game against the Dallas Stars.

"It's a big honour ... I'm really excited," he said.

WATCH: David Ayres explains the whirlwind after his big win

David Ayres, the 42-year-old emergency goaltender who helped the Carolina Hurricanes win an NHL game in Toronto, has become a sudden star, appearing on major U.S. networks. Raleigh, N.C. has declared a 'David Ayres Day.' 10:28

with files from The Canadian Press

