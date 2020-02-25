David Ayres all smiles in Carolina after beating Maple Leafs
The Whitby, Ont., native stopped 8 of the 10 shots he faced in his NHL debut
Emergency backup goaltender David Ayres is loving the limelight after helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada, securing a win in shocking fashion.
The 42-year-old, who hails from Whitby, Ont., and used to drive the Zamboni for the AHL's Toronto Marlies, was forced to be Carolina's emergency goalie for its road game Saturday night.
"It's obviously something you don't think was going to happen, so it's great. I can't wipe the smile off my face," Ayres told CBC News Network host Heather Hiscox.
Ayres will be in Carolina Tuesday for the Hurricanes' home game against the Dallas Stars.
"It's a big honour ... I'm really excited," he said.
