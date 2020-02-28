David Ayres's famous Maple Leafs-beating stick now in Hockey Hall of Fame

Emergency backup goaltender David Ayres is now enshrined in the annals of hockey history.

The 42-year-old's hockey stick, which he used last Saturday night to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada, now sits in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Whitby, Ont. native delicately placed the stick into a glass case himself Friday, while wearing white gloves.

"I can't express how big of an honour it is for them to even ask me to have my stick come into the Hockey Hall of Fame," he told reporters.

"I'm sure as a hockey player, any kid at any age always wants a part of them to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame."

WATCH: David Ayres places his stick in the Hockey Hall of Fame