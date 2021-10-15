Election recount in Toronto riding stopped, Liberals confirmed as victors
Elections Canada says a ballot recount in the federal Toronto riding of Davenport has been halted, with the Liberals confirmed as winners.
The New Democrats asked that votes be recounted after the Liberal candidate edged her NDP rival by only 76 votes in the Sept. 20 general election.
The recount was stopped after it became clear, while votes were being tallied, that the result would be the same.
As a result, incumbent Julie Dzerowicz holds the seat for the Liberals over the NDP's Alejandra Bravo.
The Liberals said Dzerowicz had fought a strong, positive campaign and was looking forward to serving her Toronto constituents.
Davenport was the last recount to be completed, and now all general election results have been confirmed.
