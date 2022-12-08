Daughter pleads for info as 5th anniversary of Barry and Honey Sherman killings approaches

It's been almost five years since Toronto billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman were killed in their home.

While there's been some developments in the police investigation into their deaths, the couple's daughter says the family is desperate for those responsible to be held accountable.

"So far there has been no justice for them and no closure for me and my family," Alex Krawczyk said in a statement Thursday.

"We cannot let another year pass without justice being done."

Barry Sherman, 75, was the founder and chairman of the board of generic drug giant Apotex. He was deeply involved in philanthropy alongside his wife Honey, 70. They were found slain in their North York mansion on Dec. 15, 2017.

Autopsy reports showed the couple died by strangulation, and police have said there were no signs of forced entry to their home.

"The horrific manner in which they were taken from us has been extremely traumatic and has irreparably damaged the fabric of our community," said Krawczyk.

"My children have lost their grandparents. We miss their guidance, love, and wisdom."

As the investigation into the homicides unfolded, the Sherman family offered a $10-million reward for information leading to a conviction.

Latest updates in investigation

Last December, Toronto police released video footage that captured a person walking on a sidewalk near the Shermans' home on Dec. 13, 2017 — the day detectives believe the couple were killed.

Police said at the time they had been unable to identify the person and called them a suspect in the killings.

Police said the person is between five feet six inches and five feet nine inches tall, but their sex, race and other identifiers cannot be determined. The video shows the person walking with an unusual gait, where they kick up their right foot with every step.

Jonathon Sherman, the couple's son, hired retired Toronto police inspector Doug Grady last year to run a separate, private investigation into their deaths.

Barry Sherman, 75, was the founder and CEO of generic drug manufacturer Apotex. His wife, Honey, 70, was a well-known philanthropist. Their deaths attracted international attention. (Handout provided by Alex Krawczyk)

Barry had been involved in dozens of heated lawsuits, including some against his own relatives. He had also loaned tens of millions of dollars to family and invested in numerous businesses owned by relatives and associates.

He reportedly had a net worth of $5 billion. Court documents revealed Apotex had lost a $500 million lawsuit and was facing some financial pressures and laying off some staff at the time of Barry's death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact shermantips@torontopolice.on.ca.