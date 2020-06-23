Drunk driver who killed cyclist in 2015 charged with impaired driving for 3rd time

A drunk driver who struck and killed a cyclist in 2015 before fleeing the scene has been charged with impaired driving by police for a third time.

Darya Selinevich, 27, was pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police around 8 p.m. last Sunday on Highway 400 near King Road.

Police had received 911 calls about an erratic driver before stopping Selinevich, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. She failed a roadside sobriety test and was later confirmed to be more than two times above the legal limit for alcohol.

"Thanks to the members of the public who called in this dangerous driver," Schmidt said.

"A fatality may very well have been averted."

Selinevich was driving with a suspended license after her conviction in the death of Zhi Yong Kang, a 44-year-old Toronto man who was killed while cycling in June 2015.

Selinevich was found behind the wheel of a badly damaged BMW more than five kilometres away from the scene of the fatal collision. Police say she led them on a short chase before her eventual arrest.

A bicycle at the scene of Zhi Yong Kang's killing. Police say Selinevich fled the scene after striking the cyclist. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

At the time of Zhi Yong Kang's death, Selinevich was under a one-year driving ban due to a previous impaired driving conviction.

She was sentenced to seven years in prison, though the punishment was later reduced to 4-and-a-half years to account for time already served.

Selinevich's Facebook profile at the time of the fatal collision made several references to impaired driving. One post from 2012 included a picture of a pint glass in a car's cup holder, while in another post she mocked a police R.I.D.E. poster.

She is now facing fresh charges of impaired driving, operation of a vehicle while prohibited, driving under suspension and possession of drugs while driving.