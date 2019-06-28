Teen dead after shooting at Scarborough townhouse complex

A 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting at a Scarborough townhouse complex on Thursday night.

Police were called to 177 Danzig Street at around 11:30 p.m. They found the victim at the Toronto Community Housing complex without vital signs.

Police performed CPR until EMS and fire crews arrived. He was then transported to Sunnybrook Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SHOOTING:<br>Danzig St + Morningside Av<br>-Male shot<br>-On the ground<br>-Unresponsive<br>-Officers o/s<br>-Performing CPR<br>-Requesting rush on EMS<br>-Unknown suspects<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1198026?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1198026</a><br>^dh —@TPSOperations

Toronto Police homicide detectives are now investigating the incident. The complex has been sealed off and a forensics command post has been set up.

A large crowd had gathered in the wake of the shooting, said Insp. Norm Proctor, adding "there's a lot of people out and about obviously very concerned about this individual."

"Obviously people are very upset," Proctor said.

Police are searching for an 18-year-old armed suspect who they describe as male, black, thin and wearing a black hoodie.

This is the same complex in which a 2012 shooting occurred that left two people dead and more than 20 wounded.

Officers are canvassing the area for anyone who witnessed the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.