Dante Andreatta, 12-year-old killed by stray bullet in North York shooting, donates organs

A 12-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet during a shooting in North York donated his organs to others in need, a family friend who started an online fundraiser for the boy's family says.

Dante Sebastian Andreatta was grocery shopping with his mother in the Jane and Finch area when he was shot in the mid-afternoon on Nov. 7. He died in hospital four days later.

"It's with heavy hearts that we mourn a life that was taken too soon, but one that has not left in vain. Dante's kindness and generosity will live on through NINE lives that were saved because of his organ donation," said Margarita Segura in an update on the GoFundMe page she first established last week.

According to Segura, Andreatta enjoyed soccer, swimming and bike riding with his friends and cousins.

"He will be missed deeply, and remembered fiercely as the beautiful, loving, enthusiastic, active and engaging boy that he was," Segura added.

Two men face a slew of charges in connection to the fatal shooting, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

In addition to Andreatta, three other people were struck by the gunfire, including a 17-year-old. All three have since been released from hospital.