3rd suspect arrested in connection with stabbing death of 19-year-old Daniel Smith

Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a 19-year-old Mississauga man on May 26.

Peel Regional Police say the 17-year-old male was found on Wednesday night in Saskatchewan by officers from the Saskatchewan RCMP.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

The victim, Daniel Smith, was stabbed to death at a house party near Tradewind Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga and died in hospital.

Police said, at the time, they were exploring a tip that Smith was stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

On Wednesday, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for the teen, whom police said they believed had fled the province and was travelling to Saskatchewan.

Arrangements are being made for the teen to appear in court in Ontario, police say.

In June, police announced that two males from Mississauga had been arrested in connection with the homicide. A 16-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm. An 18-year-old was charged with being an accessory after the fact.