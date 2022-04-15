3 charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of man in Toronto's Harbourfront

Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 31-year-old Toronto man earlier this week.

Police were called to a home in the Harbour Street and York Street area around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Inside, Daniel Hoffman was found dead, Toronto police said in a news release.

On Friday, police announced two women, ages 20 and 18, along with a 22-year-old man had been arrested and charged.

Police say the arrests were carried out with the help of Niagara Regional Police.

The three appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Hoffman's death marks Toronto's 21st homicide of the year.