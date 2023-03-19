Man charged with dangerous driving causing death after fatal Etobicoke crash

A man is facing charges for dangerous driving after a fatal collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.

Toronto police say officers responded to a collision on Dundas Street West near Nottingham Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Police say a black Ford F150 pickup truck was following a silver Ford Escape SUV westbound "at a high rate of speed" when both vehicles lost control and crashed into "fixed objects" on the road.

The Escape ended up in the backyard of a residential home, police say, while the F150 came to a stop on the road.

A 37-year-old man from Toronto who was driving the Escape died at the scene. A passenger travelling in the F150 was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the F150, a 37-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, police say.

The man is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area to contact investigators.