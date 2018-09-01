Police identify victim of fatal Scarborough shooting

Police have identified the victim of Friday's early morning shooting in Scarborough as 24-year-old Alpha Conteh of Toronto.

Conteh was found by officers in the middle of Burnhill Road, around Danforth and Warden avenues, with apparent gunshot wounds shortly before 4:50 a.m.

He was taken to the St. Michael's Hospital trauma centre for treatment, where he later died. His death marks the city's 71st homicide of the year.

Det. Andy Singh told the media on Saturday that Conteh was walking north on Warden Avenue, near Burnhill Road, when he was approached by a lone suspect. After a brief interaction, the suspect then opened fire and continued firing after Conteh felt to the ground.

"We believe the attack was unprovoked in the sense that Mr. Conteh, from the immediate information we have, didn't do anything to be shot the way he was," Singh said.

"However, we are not aware of the background as to what occurred earlier on that morning or in the late evening hours."

Investigators describe the suspect in the shooting as male and wearing a light-coloured, possibly grey hoodie and blue jeans.

He was seen fleeing east to Mack Avenue and getting into the front passenger door of a waiting vehicle, which police describe as a four-door light-coloured sedan, possibly a grey Nissan Altima. The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Warden Avenue towards Danforth Road.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle or those with any information related to incident to contact them at 416-808-7400 or by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).