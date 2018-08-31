Skip to Main Content
Man in his 20s fatally shot multiple times in Scarborough
Updated

Man in his 20s fatally shot multiple times in Scarborough

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Scarborough early Friday morning.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over investigation

CBC News ·
The victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to a trauma centre, where he died of his injuries. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Scarborough early Friday morning. 

Police were called to Burnhill Road, around Danforth and Warden avenues, shortly before 4:50 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

The caller looked outside and saw a man lying on the ground, according to Toronto police. 

Paramedics transported the victim, a man in his 20s, to the trauma centre at St. Michael's Hospital downtown for treatment, where he later died.

Toronto's police homicide unit has taken over the investigation. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us