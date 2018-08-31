Updated
Man in his 20s fatally shot multiple times in Scarborough
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Scarborough early Friday morning.
Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over investigation
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Scarborough early Friday morning.
Police were called to Burnhill Road, around Danforth and Warden avenues, shortly before 4:50 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
The caller looked outside and saw a man lying on the ground, according to Toronto police.
Paramedics transported the victim, a man in his 20s, to the trauma centre at St. Michael's Hospital downtown for treatment, where he later died.
Toronto's police homicide unit has taken over the investigation.