Witnesses describe hysteria, terror of Greektown shooting

Carrie Lahey was having dinner at a restaurant in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood Sunday evening when she saw a woman get shot right in front of her.

Lahey was at 7Numbers restaurant, which is near the site of a deadly shooting that killed two people and sent 12 others to hospital. Emergency crews were called to the scene near Danforth and Pape avenues at about 10 p.m. ET. ​

"We were sitting out on the patio and we heard shots ... so we went inside ... and then he came in the restaurant and he shot the girl right in front of me," Lahey said. "It went right through her lungs ... thank god for the cops, because the paramedics showed up so late that the cops saved her life.

"It was really bad ... we were hiding in the basement ... my boyfriend went to the bathroom ... as I was going to the bathroom ... the guy came through the side door and shot her right in front of me."

Police say the suspected gunman is dead, and police are working to determine what may have led to the violence. One victim, a young girl aged eight or nine, is in critical condition.

Seeking refuge

As terror erupted in the neighbourhood, two frantic and injured people were running toward Tanya Wilson's door.

Wilson runs Skin Deep Tattoo studio on the Danforth. She was on the way out of her shop when she heard the crack of gunshots. Then she saw two people running to her door, bleeding.

"They had been shot so I brought them down stairs, put on some gloves and tried to take care of it as best I could," she told CBC News. "I shut the lights off and locked the doors because I didn't really know what was going on and I didn't know if the person would follow them into where they ran."

People leave an area taped off by the police near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

While chaos reigned outside, Wilson was making makeshift tourniquets for the two people, who she believed were mother and son. They had both been shot in the leg.

"I just went to the back and grabbed some articles of clothing, and just tied above their wound really tight, told them to relax. I was kind of freaking out yelling at them … just because I wasn't really sure what was going on and everything was happening extremely and extremely fast."

"The police came first and we took the piece of clothing, that I tied the legs with, off and I tried to find cord so to tie it off better and tighter. So we wrapped their leg with I think extension cord, I'm not really sure, speaker wire or something. And we were just trying to all work together I guess. And then paramedics came took care of them ... and took them out.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders urged the public to share any information they have about the shooting, including video of what happened. He said police don't know what prompted the attack but are investigating all possibilities.

"I'm looking at every single possible motive for this," he said. "When you have this many people struck by gunfire it's a grave concern."

Saunders it's not clear how the suspect died but noted officers did exchange gunfire. No officers were injured.