Family launches foundation in honour of Danforth shooting victim Julianna Kozis

The family of Julianna Kozis is launching a foundation to support grieving families in honour of the 10-year-old, who was killed during a shooting in Toronto's Greektown last year.

They gathered in a park in Kozis' hometown of Markham, Ontario today to celebrate the launch.

A spokesman for the family says the Just Do Kindness Foundation will support the Doctor Jay Children's Grief Centre to commemorate Kozis.

The grief centre provides support to hundreds of children, youth and families facing grief, terminal illness and traumatic loss.

On the Just Do Kindness fundraising page, Kozis' family says they created the foundation to honour the memory of Julianna and the kindness she embodied in life.

The foundation had raised more than 33-thousand-dollars by Sunday afternoon -- almost 10-thousand more than their fundraising goal.

Kozis died along with 18-year-old Reese Fallon in the July 2018 Danforth shooting, which left 13 others injured.

The shooting rampage ended when the 29-year-old gunman shot and killed himself.