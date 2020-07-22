Toronto prepares to mark 2nd anniversary of deadly Danforth shooting
Virtual commemoration ceremony to be held this afternoon
Toronto is preparing to mark a sombre anniversary, two years to the day after a deadly shooting in the city's Greektown neighbourhood.
A gunman opened fire along a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue on the evening of July 22, 2018, killing 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis.
The shooting, which took place while the popular neighbourhood was packed with restaurant-goers and pedestrians, also left 13 people injured.
The gunman, Faisal Hussain, took his own life later that evening.
City officials say a commemoration ceremony will take place this afternoon, though it will be held online due to ongoing health restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
