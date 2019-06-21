Toronto police to reveal details of Danforth shooting investigation nearly a year ago

Toronto police are set to reveal the findings of their investigation into a deadly shooting rampage in Greektown last year.

Chief Mark Saunders will go over details of the probe into the gunfire on Danforth Avenue that left two people dead and 13 injured.

Police have said Faisal Hussain went on a rampage on July 22, 2018, along the busy strip in the city's east end.

Julianna Kozis, 10, and Reese Fallon, 18, were killed.

Hussain was found dead nearby, and police have said he shot and killed himself.

Hussain's parents issued a statement the following day outlining their son's battle with depression and psychosis, and denounced his actions.