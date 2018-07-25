Skip to Main Content
2 Danforth shooting victims remain in critical condition, hospital says

Two people remain in critical condition at St. Michael’s following Sunday night’s mass shooting attack on the Danforth.

All but 1 victim at Michael Garron Hospital release

Two patients rushed to St. Michael's Hospital following the Danforth Avenue shooting rampage remain in critical condition as of Wednesday morning. (CBC )

Three more patients are also at the hospital, though a spokesperson said one may be discharged soon. The other two shooting victims are listed in stable condition.

The shooting rampage left two people dead — 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon — and sent 13 more to hospital, including several who required life-saving surgeries.

One patient is still being treated at Michael Garron Hospital.

Sunnybrook Hospital has yet to provide an update on Wednesday. As of Tuesday, it was treating three patients, including one who was considered to be in critical but stable condition.

