Danforth shooting victims Julianna Kozis, Reese Fallon to be laid to rest today
PM Trudeau to attend funeral of Fallon, 18, who along with Kozis, 10, were among 15 shot on Danforth Ave.
Funerals for the two people killed in a shooting rampage on Toronto's Danforth Avenue just over a week ago will be held today.
Reese Fallon, 18, will be laid to rest in Scarborough, while 10-year-old Julianna Kozis's funeral is being held at a Greek Orthodox church in Markham.
About a hundred mourners stood outside the church as a full funeral procession arrived at around 10 a.m.
Church bells echoed through the quiet neighbourhood near Warden and 19th avenues as a small, white casket was taken into the church building.
Church singing will soon billow from the Greek Orthodox Church in Markham where the funeral service is happening for 10y/o Danforth shooting victim Julianna Kozis <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/NYRuXYCoXZ">pic.twitter.com/NYRuXYCoXZ</a>—@Ali_Chiasson
"Julianna was a beautiful, aspiring athlete who was in her third year in our sport," Synchro Swim Ontario said in a statement last week.
A neighbour, Leslee Wells, told CBC News: "She's just a very sweet little soul, [and] when I was taking my dog for a walk, she would be dancing out in front of the house, not a care in the world."
Both events are private, but mourners continue to pay tribute at a growing memorial at the site of the July 22 shooting.
On Sunday, hundreds paid their respects at a public viewing for Fallon.
Hussain was found with a gunshot wound to his head after exchanging fire with police. A source revealed to CBC Toronto that he shot himself.