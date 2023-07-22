Content
Toronto

Toronto hosts informal gathering to mark 5 years since Danforth shooting

Survivors of the Danforth shooting and their families are expected to be among those who gather today to mark five years since the deadly attack in Toronto's Greektown.

Saturday commemoration will take place at Withrow Park, near 2 trees planted as memorials

The Canadian Press ·
People leave items at a memorial for Reese Fallon, who was killed in the 2018 shooting on Danforth Avenue, in Toronto on Monday, July 22, 2019.
People leave items at a memorial for Reese Fallon, who was killed in the 2018 shooting on Danforth Avenue, in Toronto on Monday, July 22, 2019. The city will host what it calls a short and informal gathering at Withrow Park Saturday, marking five years since the deadly attack. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Eighteen-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were killed, and 13 others injured, when a gunman went on a shooting rampage along a popular stretch of Danforth Avenue in 2018.

It stands as one of the worst mass shootings in the city's history, leading to advocacy for stronger gun control measures and a public health approach to gun violence.

The city will host what it calls a short and informal gathering at Withrow Park around 5 p.m. today near two trees planted in 2019 in honour of Kozis and Fallon.

An advocacy group made up of survivors and people affected by the shooting has become instrumental in pushing for stronger gun control measures, including Bill C-21 currently before the Senate.

The bill would legislate, among other provisions, a national freeze on handgun sales, a crackdown on homemade and untraceable so-called "ghost guns" and a technical definition of assault-style firearms intended to establish a permanent ban on future models.

