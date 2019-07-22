Vigil being held tonight to mark 1st anniversary of Danforth shooting

Members of the Danforth community in the heart of Toronto are tonight marking a solemn milestone with a vigil to commemorate the first anniversary of a shooting that shattered the city's Greektown neighbourhood.

One year ago, a gunman opened fire along Danforth Avenue, a bustling area that's long been one of the city's most popular nightlife destinations. The gunman killed 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and injured 13 others before turning the gun on himself.

Ahead of the vigil, being held near the scene of the shooting, numerous public figures offered statements of support and remembrance.

"A year later, the healing continues for the families who lost loved ones, for the injured and for those who were traumatized by this terrible event," Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones paid tribute to Fallon, Kozis and their loved ones, while Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders focused on the city's collective efforts to recover from the mass shooting.

"It is important that we mark this day together," he said in a statement. "This incident is a reminder of our community's resilience. A year ago, we responded with solidarity and strength, and it is solidarity and strength that we continue with today."

Flowers at the spot where 18-year-old Reese Fallon died in Alexander the Great parkette. <a href="https://t.co/DLrrvU8TZe">pic.twitter.com/DLrrvU8TZe</a> —@fitzpatrick_m

The vigil is being held at a parkette where Fallon was gunned down while out celebrating a birthday with a group of friends.

Another tribute took place on Sunday at a nearby park where community members held a commemorative ceremony.

Police have said the motive for the attack is not known, but the gunman, Faisal Hussain, had a long history of mental health issues.