Victims and families of Danforth shooting to call for gun violence action in 1st public remarks

Victims and families affected by the mass shooting in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood last July are expected to call for action on gun violence in their first public remarks since the deadly rampage.

The group of almost a dozen people will reveal an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference this morning at Danforth Music Hall in the city's east end.

The event coincides with the seven-month anniversary of the attack, which took place along Danforth Avenue in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood, also known as the Danforth, on what had been a quiet Sunday evening on July 22, 2018.

Reese Fallon, 18, of Toronto, and Julianna Kozis, 10, of Markham, Ont., died. Thirteen others were wounded.

The shooter, Faisal Hussain, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief shootout with police.

The group of speakers is expected to include Noor Samiei, who was shot by Hussain; Quinn Fallon, a sibling of Reese Fallon; and Ken Price, the father of Samantha Price, who was shot in the thigh.

Julianna Kozis, left, and Reese Fallon, right, were killed in the shooting. Fallon's family is among those calling for for action to reduce gun violence. (Toronto Police Service/Facebook)

The group is expected to speak about a perceived "lack of action" by governments to combat gun violence in the aftermath of the shooting.

The victims and families said in a press release announcing the event that they "want their voices to be heard on the issue."

The Liberal government is currently exploring the possibility of a nationwide handgun ban.

Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair is touring the country gathering information about the proposed ban.

He is expected to make a recommendation to cabinet this month.