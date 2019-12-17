Danforth shooting victims launch class-action lawsuit against Smith & Wesson

Victims of the Danforth shooting have filed a class-action lawsuit in Ontario against the U.S. manufacturer of the stolen handgun that was used by a gunman to kill two people and injure 13 others in Toronto's Greektown in July 2018.

The gunman, Faisal Hussain, used a Smith & Wesson M&P40 semi-automatic pistol. The lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Monday.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are seeking $50 million in general damages and $100 million in punitive damages.

The lawsuit alleges that the gun manufacturer failed to incorporate what it calls smart gun technology into the weapon, a safety measure that prevents unauthorized users from firing the weapon.

Smith & Wesson "knew the handgun was an ultra-hazardous product that posed a substantial likelihood of harm to the public," the lawsuit alleges.

The U.S. company "was aware, long before making the handgun available for sale in Canada, that handguns designed and manufactured without smart gun technology were: deficient; unsafe; inherently and unnecessarily dangerous; and a significant risk to members of the public," the lawsuit reads.

"[The] defendant's breach of duty resulted in loss of life, injury and harm to victims of the Danforth Shooting and their family members."

CBC Toronto has requested comment from Smith & Wesson, located in Springfield, Mass., but has not yet received a response.

Hussain killed Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, in the shooting.