Danforth shooting victims Reese Fallon, Julianna Kozis to be laid to rest today
PM Trudeau to attend funeral of Fallon, 18, who along with Kozis, 10, were among 15 shot on Danforth Ave
Funerals for the two people killed in a shooting rampage on Toronto's Danforth Avenue just over a week ago will be held today.
Reese Fallon, 18, will be laid to rest in suburban Scarborough, while 10-year-old Julianna Kozis's funeral will be at a Greek Orthodox church in Markham.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend Fallon's funeral.
On Sunday, hundreds paid their respects at a public viewing for Fallon.
"We wish our sweet angel eternal peace and light. We will never forget you for one moment," her family said in a statement released Saturday.
"Julianna was a beautiful, aspiring athlete who was in her third year in our sport," Synchro Swim Ontario said in a statement last week.
A neighbour, Leslee Wells, told CBC News: "She's just a very sweet little soul, [and] when I was taking my dog for a walk, she would be dancing out in front of the house, not a care in the world."
Hussain was found with a gunshot wound to his head after exchanging fire with police. A source revealed to CBC Toronto that he shot himself.