Danforth shooting victims Reese Fallon, Julianna Kozis to be laid to rest today

Funerals for the two people killed in a shooting rampage on Toronto's Danforth Avenue just over a week ago will be held today.

Reese Fallon, 18, will be laid to rest in suburban Scarborough, while 10-year-old Julianna Kozis's funeral will be at a Greek Orthodox church in Markham.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend Fallon's funeral.

As people attend a memorial service for the victims of the shooting, some stop and lay flowers and write messages of hope along the Danforth 0:57 Both events are private, but mourners continue to pay tribute at a growing memorial at the site of the July 22 shooting.

On Sunday, hundreds paid their respects at a public viewing for Fallon.

The quote, "I think everybody should like everybody," attributed to Andy Warhol, was printed on the back of memorial cards handed out to those in attendance.

Fallon graduated from Toronto's Malvern Collegiate Institute last month and was weeks away from starting nursing studies at McMaster University in Hamilton. Friends remember her as a natural caregiver.

"We wish our sweet angel eternal peace and light. We will never forget you for one moment," her family said in a statement released Saturday.

Julianna was a synchronized swimmer who last season was with the Markham Synchro Club as a 10-and-under competitive athlete.

"Julianna was a beautiful, aspiring athlete who was in her third year in our sport," Synchro Swim Ontario said in a statement last week.

A neighbour, Leslee Wells, told CBC News: "She's just a very sweet little soul, [and] when I was taking my dog for a walk, she would be dancing out in front of the house, not a care in the world."

Thirteen other people were recovering from various degrees of injuries from that night after Faisal Hussain, 29, fired into restaurants and storefronts. Danielle Kane , a nursing student who rushed to help other victims may end up losing her legs.

​Hussain was found with a gunshot wound to his head after exchanging fire with police. A source revealed to CBC Toronto that he shot himself.